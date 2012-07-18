(Add details)
SINGAPORE, July 18 Taiwan's CPC
offered 38,000 tonnes of straight-run low sulphur fuel oil
(LSFO) for August lifting from Kaohsiung in a rare move, traders
said on Wednesday.
The tender closes on July 24, with two-day validity.
The reason behind the unusual offer was not immediately
known. CPC had in December sealed a rare term agreement to buy
720,000 tonnes of LSFO at premiums of $110.00-$120.00 a tonne to
Singapore spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis from
Shell.
Traders said the main reason behind this requirement is that
more of the fuel oil production from its refinery will be used
as feedstocks for the new gasoline-making residual fluid
catalytic cracker (RFCC).
The RFCC was expected to be operational in the first
quarter, but was postponed to July due to delays in
construction.
Traders, however, are doubtful that the unit will be able to
start operations by August.
This offer came at a time when supply of LSFO is high due to
lower-than-expected demand from Japan. Demand was expected to
peak during the summer as most of its nuclear reactors remained
idle.
However, some traders said that Japan's power generation
needs could pick up in August when the temperature turns warmer.
(Reporting By Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)