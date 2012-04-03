SINGAPORE, April 3 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL), which has taken its hydrocracker offline for maintenance, is offering its third vacuum gasoil (VGO) parcel within a month, tender documents showed on Tuesday.

Up to 40,000 tonnes of VGO, for May 19-21 lifting from New Mangalore, has been offered via tender which closes on April 10, and will remain valid up till the next day.

The refiner sold an early May loading parcel to Japanese trader Mitsui at a premium of above $11.00 a tonne to Dubai crude spot quotes.

MRPL had not previously been seen offering VGO cargoes in at least two years, according to Reuters data.

Vacuum gasoil is a by-product from the vacuum distillation process and is used as a feedstock into hydrocrackers to yield lighter products such as diesel.

The refiner's 1.2 million tonnes per year hydrocracker has been scheduled to undergo a revamp for 45 days from April, as MRPL seeks to raise its coastal refinery capacity by 27 percent to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Meanwhile, a new crude and vacuum distillation unit, as part of the Phase III Refinery Expansion-cum-Upgradation project, was commissioned on March 29, the company said on Friday.

The state-run refiner is aiming to boost its middle distillates exports by about 80 percent and halt fuel oil exports from 2013/2014 with these upgrades, managing director U.K. Basu said in a previous interview with Reuters. (Reporting by Jasmin Choo; Editing by Richard Pullin)