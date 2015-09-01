Sept 1 Canada's Westport Innovations Inc
, which develops motor vehicle engines that run on
natural gas, agreed to buy U.S. peer Fuel Systems Solutions Inc
in an all-stock deal to diversify from engines for
trucks and buses.
The deal comes at a time when the two companies try to cope
with narrowing spread between natural gas fuels and diesel, due
to a steep fall in crude prices, discouraging customers from
converting to vehicles run on natural gas.
Fuel Systems shareholders will receive 2.129 Westport shares
for each share held, representing a 10 percent premium to
Monday's closing on the Nasdaq. The transaction works out to
$7.54 per Fuel Systems share.
The merger would create a company with annual revenue of
$380-$405 million in 2015, the companies said on Tuesday.
Westport focuses on engines for heavy-duty vehicles
manufactured by companies including Volvo, Volkswagen and Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles. Fuel Systems is geared toward light- and
medium-duty products for customers including General Motors Co
, Ford Motor Co and Mitsubishi Group.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)