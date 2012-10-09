SINGAPORE Oct 9 Western fuel oil shipments to
East Asia in October are expected to rise about 50 percent from
a month ago, with about 5.2 million tonnes provisionally booked
so far, according to a Reuters survey of traders and shipping
brokers.
This is 1.7 million tonnes higher than September's 3.5
million tonnes, and the highest arbitrage inflows seen since
March's all-time high of 5.9 million tonnes, the survey showed.
The higher inflows, mostly low viscosity cargoes, have
pushed down the October/November inter-month spread for the
180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil into negative territory for the
first time in seven months.
"We are seeing more volume this time round, especially
second-half of October, but (slower) demand is also contributing
to the weakness," said a trader.
Chinese demand for fuel oil, used as feedstock by the
country's independent refineries, has dropped in the last month.
The viscosity spread - which shows the price difference
between the 180-cst and 380-cst grades and represents the
blendstock balance in the market - has dipped to its lowest in
three months, according to Reuters' assessment, on ample supply.
NOVEMBER ARRIVALS TO DECLINE
A preliminary survey of November arbitrage inflows showed
that volumes are likely to drop, with around 4.2 million tonnes
booked so far.
Chinese refiner PetroChina has provisionally booked five
very large crude carriers (VLCCs) to ship a total of 1.35
million tonnes of fuel oil to Singapore or China.
(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)