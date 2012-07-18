SINGAPORE, July 18 Western fuel oil shipments to
East Asia are expected to rise in August, with about 4.6
million tonnes provisionally booked so far versus July's low of
just under 3 million tonnes, according to a Reuters survey of
traders and shipping brokers.
The prospect of a tighter market in July has prompted
players to explore the economics of transporting cargoes from
the West, despite a largely closed East-to-West arbitrage
window, traders said.
However, the effect of lower supplies in July was outweighed
by weaker demand, causing fuel oil's inter-month spreads to fall
from an average of $4.70 per tonne in June to about $3.50 per
tonne in July, according to Reuters data.
Higher inflows in August could drive spreads down further,
but traders said the weak outlook had been taken into account.
"Eyes are on the demand side now, and China is still not
buying much," a trader said.
Demand for feedstock from China's teapot refiners, which has
been poor for the last few months, could be the main swing
factor, and there has not been any improvement as price levels
have been volatile, traders said.
However, Japanese power-generation requirements, which have
so far been lacklustre, could increase as the weather is
expected to be hotter in August.
SEPTEMBER ARRIVALS LIKELY TO REMAIN HIGH
A well-supplied European market and low freight rates have
seen tanker-fixing activities pick up for September arrivals,
with the notional volume currently at 2.1-2.2 million tonnes.
Six very large crude carriers (VLCC) have been provisionally
booked so far, two of which are chartered by PetroChina Co Ltd
to move cargoes from the Caribbean to
Singapore and China, according to shipping reports.
With these arrivals, fuel oil stocks in the region will be
kept at current high levels. Singapore onshore stocks have
stayed above 20 million barrels for three consecutive weeks,
according to data released by state trade agency International
Enterprise.
