SINGAPORE Jan 7 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd recently sold a February-loading cargo at a narrower discount, reflecting an improved sentiment in the Asian fuel oil market, trade sources said on Monday.

European trader Vitol was heard to have been awarded the 80,000-tonne cargo of 380-centistoke (cst) at a discount of $4.00-$6.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

The cargo is to load from New Mangalore on Feb. 6-8.

A similar cargo, for loading in January, was last sold by MRPL to Vitol at a discount of $10.00-$11.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a FOB basis.

Market sentiment, depressed by large volumes of Western arrivals since October, took a positive turn as a tightening European market is expected to limit supply from the West. (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)