SINGAPORE Oct 12 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corp sold a November-loading fuel oil cargo at a steady discount, trade sources said on Friday.

The refiner sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-centistoke (cst) fuel oil, with 4 percent sulphur content, at a discount of around $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, the sources said.

The buyer is likely to be Gunvor, and the cargo will load from the port of New Mangalore on Nov. 9-11.

MRPL last sold a similar end-October loading cargo at a discount of $3.00-$4.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes to oil major Shell. (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)