SINGAPORE Aug 23 Iran has started moving nearly
two million barrels of fuel oil to Singapore in the first such
shipment since June, according to an Iran-based port source and
Reuters shipping data on Thursday.
Asia's top marine fuel trading hub secured exemption from
U.S. financial sanctions on Iran late in June, after authorities
leaned on oil companies operating in the city state to cut
dealings with Iran.
Although Singapore had been left off the first list of
nations exempted from U.S. sanctions, it secured the reprieve
after showing a significant dip in oil imports from Tehran.
Shipping data shows the Iranian owned supertanker
Leadership, which is set to arrive in Singapore sometime in
early October, departed Iranian waters this week.
The Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) was one of three
supertankers that have been anchored off Iran's key export
facility of Kharg Island, holding fuel oil and waiting for a
buyer, an Iran-based shipping source told Reuters.
"The vessel departed three days ago, but had been waiting
for instructions since early July," the source said. "We were
informed that they were waiting for buyers."
The ship is currently passing India's west coast, Reuters
data shows. Vessel transponder that had been switched off since
May 29 were turned back on on Aug. 14, according to the data.
NIOC officials responsible for the marketing of fuel oil
could not be reached for comment.
IRANIAN FUEL OIL IMPORTS
Residual fuel, which is typically used for refuelling ships
and for power generation, makes up the bulk of Iranian oil
imports into Singapore.
Imports of fuel oil from Iran fell to 38,000 tonnes in July,
nearly 84 percent below those in June and well off a peak of
561,000 tonnes in February, data from trade agency International
Enterprise show.
Average monthly imports of fuel oil from Iran this year
stand at 258,000 tonnes, 59 percent lower than last year's
624,000 tonnes.
U.S. sanctions aim to slash the flow of oil revenues to Iran
in order to try and force it to curb its nuclear programme,
which the West believes is being used to develop a bomb. Tehran
says it needs nuclear reactors to supply electricity.
Singapore is one of the world's biggest oil trading centres
and fuel arriving in the city state from Iran is typically
blended, stored, traded and transported from one ship to another
by private companies operating on the island and in surrounding
waters.
