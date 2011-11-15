SEOUL, Nov 15 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) is seeking a total of 90,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil for arrival between December 2011 and January 2012 via tenders, the utility said on its web site (www.westernpower.co.kr).

The tenders for the oil product with a maximum sulphur content of 2.59 percent will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on November 23.

Details are as follows:

TONNES DELIVERY

30,000 Dec 29, 2011 - Jan 02, 2012

30,000 Jan 06, 2012 - Jan 10, 2012

30,000 Jan 16, 2012 - Jan 20, 2012

Note: The above supply is to the port of Pyong Taek.

The utility earlier this month bought two 30,000-tonne cargoes of fuel oil from Vitol at about $710 per tonne on a cost-and freight (CFR) basis, and one 30,000-tonne cargo from Samsung C&T at about $720 per tonne all for delivery between November to December 2011. (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)