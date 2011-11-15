SEOUL, Nov 15 Korea Western Power Co Ltd
(WP) is seeking a total of 90,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel
oil for arrival between December 2011 and January 2012 via
tenders, the utility said on its web site
(www.westernpower.co.kr).
The tenders for the oil product with a maximum sulphur
content of 2.59 percent will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on
November 23.
Details are as follows:
TONNES DELIVERY
30,000 Dec 29, 2011 - Jan 02, 2012
30,000 Jan 06, 2012 - Jan 10, 2012
30,000 Jan 16, 2012 - Jan 20, 2012
Note: The above supply is to the port of Pyong Taek.
The utility earlier this month bought two 30,000-tonne
cargoes of fuel oil from Vitol at about $710 per tonne on a
cost-and freight (CFR) basis, and one 30,000-tonne cargo from
Samsung C&T at about $720 per tonne all for delivery
between November to December 2011.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)