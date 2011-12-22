SEOUL, Dec 22 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) is seeking a total of 100,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil via tenders for shipment in January 2012, the utility said on Thursday. The tender for the product containing a maximum 2.5 percent of sulphur will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Dec. 28, the utility said in a tender document. TONNES DELIVERY 50,000 Jan 13,2012 - Jan 17,2012 50,000 Jan 26,2012 - Jan 30,2012 Note: The arrival should be at the port of Ulsan. The utility last month bought 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil via tender for shipment between Dec. 16 and 20 from Mercuria at a $12.80-per-tonne premium over Singapore spot prices on a cost-and-freight basis (CFR). (Reporting By Eunjee Park; editing by Chris Lewis)