SEOUL, Jan 6 Korea East-West Power Co (EWP) bought a total of 100,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil for shipment in January 2012 via tenders, a source at the utility said on Friday. EWP purchased 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil from Mitsui & Co Ltd and the other 50,000 tonnes from Samsung C&T Corp the source said, while declining to disclose pricing information. (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)