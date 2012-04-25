BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
SEOUL, April 25 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) has bought 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil via a tender closed on Tuesday for shipment between May 8 and 12, a utility source said on Wednesday.
The utility bought the oil product with a maximum 2.5 percent sulphur from Mercuria at a premium of $5 per tonne over Singapore spot prices on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, the source said. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding