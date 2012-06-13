SEOUL, June 13 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil from Samsung C&T Corp at around $640 per tonne via a tender, a company source said on Wednesday.

The purchase was made on Tuesday on a cost and freight (CFR) basis and the product will arrive between July 13-17 at the port of Pyongtaek. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ron Popeski)