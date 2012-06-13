UPDATE 3-Glencore outbids Yancoal for Rio Tinto's Hunter Valley coal mines
* Rio Tinto says will respond 'in due course' (Adds Rio comment, paragraph 6, bullet point)
SEOUL, June 13 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil from Samsung C&T Corp at around $640 per tonne via a tender, a company source said on Wednesday.
The purchase was made on Tuesday on a cost and freight (CFR) basis and the product will arrive between July 13-17 at the port of Pyongtaek. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Rio Tinto says will respond 'in due course' (Adds Rio comment, paragraph 6, bullet point)
* Wall Street hits new intra-day highs before paring most gains