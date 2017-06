SEOUL, June 18 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) bought a total of 100,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrivals in July via tenders on Friday, a utility source said on Monday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CFR/T) ARRIVAL/PORT 50,000 Mercuria $5.8 July 8-12/Ulsan 50,000 Mitsui & Co Ltd $7.4 July 21-25/Ulsan *Note: The above premiums are made over Singapore spot prices. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin)