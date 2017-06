SEOUL Oct 15 Korea District Heating Corp (KDHC) has bought 31,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil from Japan's Itochu Corp via a tender that closed on Oct. 12, a source at the South Korean firm said on Monday.

The company bought the oil, containing a maximum 0.3 percent of sulphur, at $82 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said. It will arrive by Dec. 30, the source added. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Joseph Radford)