China stocks rise sharply after securities regulator restricts share selling
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after regulators tightened rules regulating share sales by listed companies' major shareholders.
SEOUL, April 11 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for April arrival via a tender that closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said.
The utility purchased the oil product from Vitol at around $650 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said.
The oil product with a maximum sulphur content of 2.59 percent will arrive at the port of Pyeongtaek between April 26 and April 30.
HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong-listed Zall Group Ltd, a developer of shopping malls and warehouses, said it would issue new shares worth HK$1.5 billion ($190 million) to an investment fund, aiming to repay debt and increase its general working capital.