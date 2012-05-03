UPDATE 5-Oil's price fall stalls despite supply glut
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
SEOUL May 3 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) said it has bought 20,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil via a tender closed on April 30, declining to reveal price and supplier information.
The oil product containing a maximum 2.5 percent sulphur will arrive at the port of Ulsan between May 3-5. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
June 9 Oil and gas producer Encana Corp said on Friday it would sell its Piceance natural gas assets in northwestern Colorado to privately held Caerus Oil and Gas LLC for $735 million.