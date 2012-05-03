SEOUL May 3 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) said it has bought 20,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil via a tender closed on April 30, declining to reveal price and supplier information.

The oil product containing a maximum 2.5 percent sulphur will arrive at the port of Ulsan between May 3-5. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)