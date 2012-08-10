UPDATE 2-AO World shares sink after warns of significant UK slowdown
June 6 British online retailer AO World warned tough conditions would slow growth in its home market in the first quarter, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.
SEOUL, Aug 10 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought a total of 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival between August and September via tenders closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said on Friday. The utility bought the oil product from Mitsui & Co Ltd at premiums around $32-$33 per tonne over Singapore spot prices on a cost-and-freight basis, the source said. Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE ARRIVAL/PORT PREMIUM/T 30,000 Aug 27-31/Pyong Taek $33 30,000 Sept 6-10/Pyong Taek $32 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
June 6 British online retailer AO World warned tough conditions would slow growth in its home market in the first quarter, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.
MUMBAI, June 6 Three Indian farmers were shot dead on Tuesday at a protest in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, according to news reports, marking an escalation of violence as a rural strike demanding debt relief spread.