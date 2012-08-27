SINGAPORE Aug 27 Asia's fuel oil timespreads surged in brisk trade on Monday morning, following a fire at Venezuela's Amuay refinery on Aug. 26, according to traders.

At least 145,000 tonnes worth of the September/October timespread contract was traded at the highest in about three week at backwardations of $4.25-4.50 per tonne, according to Reuters data.

About 140,000 tonnes of the October/November timespread was traded at backwardations of $3.75-4.25 per tonne, while about 105,000 tonnes of the November/December contract was done at a backwardation of $3.50 per tonne, according to traders

Venezuela is the third-largest exporter of fuel oil to Singapore after the Netherlands and the United States, according to data from IE Singapore, exporting 465,000 tonnes and 726,000 tonnes of fuel oil to Singapore in June and July, respectively.

The Amuay refinery, together with a neighbouring facility, forms part of the Paraguana Refining Centre, the second-biggest refinery complex in the world, with an overall capacity of 955,000 bpd. Only India's Jamnagar complex is bigger, at 1.24 million bpd. (Reporting By Bohan Loh and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Chris Lewis)