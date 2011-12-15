SINGAPORE Dec 15 Indian utility Tata
Power has issued a rare term tender seeking up to about 130,000
tonnes of mostly low-sulphur (LSFO) fuel oil in up to five
deliveries starting from next month, traders said on Thursday.
The tender, which follows another rare term requirement by
Taiwan's CPC for more than 700,000 tonnes, is expected to keep
sentiment for LSFO bullish, holding premiums at strong levels of
around $100.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
The tender, which closes on Dec. 19 and is valid until Dec.
23, is for the delivery of up to five 25,000-tonne lots of 0.3
percent sulphur and 1,200-tonne parcels of high sulphur between
January and September to Mumbai on a cost-and-freight (C&F)
basis.
(Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Sugita Katyal)