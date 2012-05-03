* Minister says CEO plans change for most top posts
* Petrobras denies it plans to replace CFO Barbassa
* No Petrobras fuel price hike until oil hits $130-Lobao
SAO PAULO, May 3 The chief executive of Brazil's
state-run oil company Petrobras plans to replace more
senior executives after dumping her refining and engineering
chiefs last week, the country's Energy Minister Edison Lobao
said on Thursday.
Officials gave no reason for the house-cleaning, but CEO
Maria das Gracas Foster, who took over in February, has been
replacing politically connected Petrobras executives with people
considered by most to be apolitical technocrats.
Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa will be the next
senior manager to leave the company, Lobao told reporters in Rio
de Janeiro. In an emailed statement, Petrobras later denied that
it was considering replacing the CFO.
The heads of the international operations and engineering
and technology departments will also be replaced, Lobao said
without naming any candidates.
On April 27, refining chief Paulo Roberto Costa and Renato
Souza Duque, Petrobras' engineering chief, were replaced by Jose
Carlos Cosenza and Richard Olm.
Refining chief Costa had been pressuring the government to
raise fuel prices, which have not risen since 2008 despite
rising global costs of crude oil.
The CEO "had said she would change out the entire
management, but the executives of subsidiaries - BR
Distribuidora and Transpetro - should stay for now," the
minister said.
BR Distribuidora is Petrobras' service-station and fuels
retail unit. Transpetro operates some of Petrobras' oil and
fuels tankers and pipelines.
Since taking over as CEO, Foster has followed in the
footsteps of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who appointed
her, and sought to ratchet down politics in the executive suite.
FUEL PRICES
Lobao also said government-controlled prices for gasoline
and diesel will be raised only when international oil prices hit
$130 a barrel.
The government, in an effort to control inflation, has not
let Petrobras raise or lower wholesale gasoline or diesel prices
since 2008. Brent crude was at about $116 a barrel on
Thursday and reached $128 a barrel in March, not too far below
the record highs of $147.50 it reached in August 2008.
With demand for fuel strong in Brazil and the country's
refineries and ethanol producers unable to keep up, Petrobras
has been forced to import record amounts of gasoline at world
prices only to sell it at a loss in the local market.
While Brazilian law allows companies to compete against
Petrobras in the refining market, Petrobras' pricing polices
have squeezed out its remaining competitors and given it a
monopoly on fuels production in the world's sixth-largest
economy.