UPDATE 9-Oil falls 1 pct on fears Middle East rift could harm OPEC cuts
* U.S. rig count the most since April 2015 (Adds comments, latest news, updates prices, changes dateline to NEW YORK, previous LONDON)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 Fugro NV : * Shares open up 8.8 percent after sells assets to CGG VERITAS
* U.S. rig count the most since April 2015 (Adds comments, latest news, updates prices, changes dateline to NEW YORK, previous LONDON)
NEW DELHI, June 5 India launched a communication satellite using its most powerful rocket on Monday, improving its prospects of winning a bigger share of the more than $300 billion global space industry and its hopes of a manned mission.