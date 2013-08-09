(Updated with analyst comment, shares drop)
AMSTERDAM Aug 9 Re-shaped Dutch oilfield
surveyor Fugro NV disappointed investors on Friday
with a forecast squeeze on profit margins and news of
difficulties facing some of its businesses.
Shares in the company, which specialises in surveys for
marine construction and offshore exploration, fell by 7.4
percent to 43.2 euros, even though first-half net profit beat
expectations.
The result was boosted by a 204 million euro ($273 million)
gain from the sale in January of the majority of its geoscience
division to French oil and gas field surveyor CGGVeritas
. Including that gain, net profit came in at 314.3
million euros, up from 114.5 million a year ago and against
analysts expectations of 303 million.
Analysts are waiting for a strategic review, due in
September, at which some expect it will announce the sale of its
subsea division.
In the meantime, Fugro predicted net attributable profit of
230 million euros for 2013 - a margin of 8.8 percent, down from
9.7 percent last year.
Among its difficulties, Fugro said, were low-utilisation of
its shallow water and ocean bottom cable business, and startup
delays in its new trenching business - which digs trenches on
the seabed for cables and pipelines.
"Although there are also bright points... the guidance for
FY13 will be what drives the shares and that guidance was below
our consnsus estimates," said Dutch broker ESN in a research
note.
($1 = 0.7471 euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sara Webb)