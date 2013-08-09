(Updated with analyst comment, shares drop)

AMSTERDAM Aug 9 Re-shaped Dutch oilfield surveyor Fugro NV disappointed investors on Friday with a forecast squeeze on profit margins and news of difficulties facing some of its businesses.

Shares in the company, which specialises in surveys for marine construction and offshore exploration, fell by 7.4 percent to 43.2 euros, even though first-half net profit beat expectations.

The result was boosted by a 204 million euro ($273 million) gain from the sale in January of the majority of its geoscience division to French oil and gas field surveyor CGGVeritas . Including that gain, net profit came in at 314.3 million euros, up from 114.5 million a year ago and against analysts expectations of 303 million.

Analysts are waiting for a strategic review, due in September, at which some expect it will announce the sale of its subsea division.

In the meantime, Fugro predicted net attributable profit of 230 million euros for 2013 - a margin of 8.8 percent, down from 9.7 percent last year.

Among its difficulties, Fugro said, were low-utilisation of its shallow water and ocean bottom cable business, and startup delays in its new trenching business - which digs trenches on the seabed for cables and pipelines.

"Although there are also bright points... the guidance for FY13 will be what drives the shares and that guidance was below our consnsus estimates," said Dutch broker ESN in a research note. ($1 = 0.7471 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sara Webb)