UPDATE 1-Aggreko's finance chief Cran to quit for Forth Ports role
* Shares down 0.114 percent at 873.65 pence at 0943 GMT (Adds analyst, source comments, details, background)
AMSTERDAM Aug 10 Dutch group Fugro, which specialises in surveys for marine construction and offshore exploration, on Friday reported half-year results in line with forecasts and gave an upbeat outlook for the full year.
Fugro reported first-half net profit rose 15 percent to 115.4 million euros ($142.05 million) on revenue of 1.339 billion euros, up 14 percent.
It said it expects a full-year net result of at least 310 million euros on revenue of about 2.9 billion.
Fugro had already guided for first-half net profit of about 115 million euros on revenue of 1.3 billion euros in a trading update in May. Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast first-half net profit of 118 million euros on revenue of 1.326 billion. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb)
* Shares down 0.114 percent at 873.65 pence at 0943 GMT (Adds analyst, source comments, details, background)
LONDON, June 6 Barely one tenth of renewable energy technology is ready to meet long-term climate change targets as governments have failed to adequately support large-scale deployment, a report by the International Energy Agency showed on Tuesday.