AMSTERDAM Aug 10 Dutch group Fugro, which specialises in surveys for marine construction and offshore exploration, on Friday reported half-year results in line with forecasts and gave an upbeat outlook for the full year.

Fugro reported first-half net profit rose 15 percent to 115.4 million euros ($142.05 million) on revenue of 1.339 billion euros, up 14 percent.

It said it expects a full-year net result of at least 310 million euros on revenue of about 2.9 billion.

Fugro had already guided for first-half net profit of about 115 million euros on revenue of 1.3 billion euros in a trading update in May. Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast first-half net profit of 118 million euros on revenue of 1.326 billion. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb)