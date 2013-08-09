AMSTERDAM Aug 9 Dutch engineering consultancy
Fugro NV beat forecasts for first-half net profit on
Friday thanks to a 204 million euro ($273 million) gain from the
sale of the majority of its geoscience division.
Fugro, which specialises in surveys for marine construction
and offshore exploration, said net profit, including
discontinued operations, almost trebled to 314.3 million euros
from 114.5 million a year ago.
Revenue fell 6.5 percent to 1.25 billion euros, largely due
to the fact that the majority of Fugro's geoscience activities
were transferred to French oil and gas field surveyor CGGVeritas
in January.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast net
profit of 303 million euros, including a roughly 200 million
euro gain, on revenue of 1.227 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7471 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mark Potter)