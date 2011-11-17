* Sees FY net result of at least 260 mln euros

* FY revenue still seen at 2.5 bln euros (Adds quote, background)

AMSTERDAM Nov 17 Dutch engineering consultancy Fugro NV on Thursday lifted its full-year profit outlook slightly, citing strong demand for energy and high levels of investment in the energy sector.

"Investments in oil and gas development and in alternative energy, such as offshore wind farms, are increasing on a global basis, creating good demand for services related to these industries," Fugro said in its third-quarter trading update, published after market close on Thursday.

It said it now expects net profit of "at least" 260 million euros ($351 million), whereas in August, when it announced first-half results, it forecast a net result of about that level. Fugro kept its revenue forecast for 2011 at 2.5 billion euros.

Fugro specialises in surveys for marine construction and offshore exploration, and tends to benefit from consistently high energy prices when oil majors spend more searching in unexplored areas such as off the coast of Africa.

It conducts studies for Chevron, Brazil's Petrobras and India's ONGC and competes for seismic surveys with Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services and France's CGGVeritas.

In August, Fugro gave a more cautious outlook for the rest of this year than analysts had expected, saying the global economic uncertainty could lead to deferral of projects. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting By Sara Webb; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)