AMSTERDAM, March 9 Dutch engineering consultancy Fugro NV said on Friday sluggish global demand and price pressure had made it impossible to meet earnings targets, but projected a pick up in the second half of 2012.

Net profit rose 6 percent in 2011 to 287.6 million euros ($381.73 million), slightly beating market expectations. The figure was higher than an average of 269 million euros forecast by analysts polled for Reuters.

Fugro said it expects its main markets to pick up in the second half of 2012. The positive outlook is "supported by current tender activity and an improving backlog," it said in a statement. Fugro shares fell 2.5 percent by 1025 (0925 GMT).

In 2011, earnings per share rose 4.6 percent to 3.63 euros, missing a target of an annual 10 percent increase. Earnings growth has still averaged 10 percent over the past five years.

Fugro said a recovery in global markets it had expected in 2011 "failed to materialise," with weak markets in Europe and the Middle East offsetting improvements in Asia.

Revenue in 2011 rose 13 percent to 2.577 billion euros. The net profit margin fell from 11.9 percent to 11.2 percent, due to higher costs and charges related to acquisitions, it said.

The company, which generates a large portion of its revenue in the oil and gas industry, said demand for its services had increased in 2011, supported by high oil prices, but still missed expectations.

"This applies specifically to marine seismic surveys and support services for offshore installations, where prices remained under pressure throughout the year." ($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)