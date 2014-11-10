AMSTERDAM Nov 10 Dutch oil services company Fugro, whose shares have been hit by sliding oil price, said on Monday it was open to joint ventures with other companies but that it was not for sale after rival Boskalis bought around 15 percent of its shares.

The company, which serves the oil and gas industry but which is also deploying its undersea survey vessels in the search for Malaysia Airlines' missing flight MH370, last month scrapped its 2014 dividend as a result of growing pressure on profits.

Oil companies have been cutting back investments to tackle slowing demand in major consuming markets such as China and lower prices. Crude oil has fallen 25 percent over the past four months to a four-year low of near $85 a barrel, making life hard for previously steady earners like Fugro.

"Fugro is interested to discuss a partnership with respect to its subsea division with possibly interested parties, including Boskalis," the company said in a statement, adding that remaining independent was "core" to Fugro's strategy.

On Friday, the company said rival marine engineering firm Boskalis's purchase of 14.8 percent of its shares was "unsolicited and unexpected".

Boskalis said on Friday it wanted to discuss cooperation with Fugro, but said it had no intention of making an offer.

Shares in the company have been sliding since June, when they stood at 45 euros, closing at 14.1 euros on Friday.

The falling oil price particularly affects Fugro's business model, since it specialises in surveying difficult-to-reach oil fields deep beneath the ocean that are worth exploiting only when the oil price is high.

Boskalis, one of the world's largest marine engineering firms, has been involved in projects including removing the wreck of the stricken cruise liner Costa Concordia from the coast of an Italian island and dredging the Suez Canal. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt)