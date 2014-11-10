AMSTERDAM Nov 10 Dutch oil services company
Fugro, whose shares have been hit by sliding oil
price, said on Monday it was open to joint ventures with other
companies but that it was not for sale after rival Boskalis
bought around 15 percent of its shares.
The company, which serves the oil and gas industry but which
is also deploying its undersea survey vessels in the search for
Malaysia Airlines' missing flight MH370, last month scrapped its
2014 dividend as a result of growing pressure on profits.
Oil companies have been cutting back investments to tackle
slowing demand in major consuming markets such as China and
lower prices. Crude oil has fallen 25 percent over the past four
months to a four-year low of near $85 a barrel, making life hard
for previously steady earners like Fugro.
"Fugro is interested to discuss a partnership with respect
to its subsea division with possibly interested parties,
including Boskalis," the company said in a statement, adding
that remaining independent was "core" to Fugro's strategy.
On Friday, the company said rival marine engineering firm
Boskalis's purchase of 14.8 percent of its shares was
"unsolicited and unexpected".
Boskalis said on Friday it wanted to discuss cooperation
with Fugro, but said it had no intention of making an offer.
Shares in the company have been sliding since June, when
they stood at 45 euros, closing at 14.1 euros on Friday.
The falling oil price particularly affects Fugro's business
model, since it specialises in surveying difficult-to-reach oil
fields deep beneath the ocean that are worth exploiting only
when the oil price is high.
Boskalis, one of the world's largest marine engineering
firms, has been involved in projects including removing the
wreck of the stricken cruise liner Costa Concordia from the
coast of an Italian island and dredging the Suez Canal.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt)