(Adds director dealings and company comments, writes through)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM Nov 10 Shares in Dutch oil services
company Fugro NV jumped on Monday as the purchase of
a stake by rival Boskalis fuelled talk of a possible
bid for the troubled company and boosted shares in the industry
across Europe.
Fugro shares were up 36 percent by 1306 GMT, lifting
Norwegian rival PGS for example 5 percent as the
Boskalis move, announced after European stock markets closed on
Friday, sparked talk of a spate of deal-making in a sector which
has been squeezed by cuts to oil company investments.
Fugro, which is also deploying its undersea survey vessels
in the search for Malaysia Airlines' missing flight MH370, has
been hit hard by the falling oil price which has led oil majors
to cut back in areas like exploration. Last month it scrapped
its 2014 dividend after its third profit warning of the year.
Among other Norwegian oil industry survey firms, some of
Fugro's top competitors, TGS Nopec was up 3.3 pct and
Polarcus leaped 18.3 percent.
The stake purchase came days after Fugro Chief Executive
Paul van Riel and Finance Director Paul Verhagen bought
thousands of shares, leaving them with substantial profits. Van
Riel bought 12,000 shares at 10.19 euros and Verhagen bought
6,000 at 10.03.
Asked whether the company had been aware of the impending
Boskalis stakebuilding, Fugro corporate strategy director Rob
Luijnenburg said: "Absolutely not. We were surprised and (the
share purchase) was unexpected and unsolicited."
While Boskalis denied it was planning a takeover, the
surprise purchase of the 14.8 percent stake led many to expect a
bid. "The genie is out of the bottle," said Rabobank analyst
Michel Aupers in a note. "Fugro management is no longer in
charge of its own destiny and the company is in play."
Fugro said Boskalis's stake purchase was "unsolicited and
unexpected" but it was open to cooperation on specific projects.
"Fugro is interested to discuss a partnership with respect
to its subsea division with ... parties including Boskalis," it
said. Boskalis said it wanted to discuss cooperation with Fugro
but had no intention of making an offer.
The falling oil price particularly affects Fugro, since it
specialises in difficult-to-reach oil fields deep beneath the
ocean that are worth exploiting only when the oil price is high.
Boskalis has been involved in projects including removing
the wreck of the stricken cruise liner Costa Concordia from the
coast of an Italian island and dredging the Suez Canal.
Other oil services and engineering companies up after
Boskalis's move included SBM Offshore, Subsea 7
, John Wood Group and Tecnicas Reunidas
, all up between 2 and 5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Balazs Koranyi in Oslo; Editing by
Anthony Deutsch and David Holmes)