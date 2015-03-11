(Adds companies and analyst comments, share price, details
protective measures)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, March 11 Dutch marine engineer Fugro
said on Wednesday it has been summoned to court by
shareholder and rival Boskalis, which wants to put a
measure protecting Fugro from takeovers to a vote.
The protection measure, or poison pill, is on the agenda for
discussion at Fugro's annual meeting on April 30, but Boskalis
wants shareholders to be able to vote on it as well. The court
hearing is set for March 17 in The Hague.
Fugro shares rose 5.8 percent to 26.06 euros in midday
trading in Amsterdam on news of the summons, on the grounds it
increased the chances of a bid for the company at some point.
Boskalis, an undersea infrastructure specialist, has built
up a 20 percent stake in Fugro. Boskalis said in January the two
firms' operations would fit well together, while stressing its
stake was not a step towards making an offer for Fugro.
The company was one worst performers across top European
shares last year as the oil services sector suffered
heavily from deep spending cuts at large oil companies on the
back of a slide in crude prices.
Analyst Edwin de Jong of Bank Degoof said he was skeptical
about the benefits of buying Fugro for Boskalis, and had
expected it to strike a deal just for its smaller rival's subsea
activities, but a bid for the whole company was now more likely.
"Taking legal action against a protective measure was
clearly an unexpected and aggressive move," he said in a client
note Wednesday.
BITTER PILL
The poison pill in question is an institute linked to Fugro
called Stichting Continuiteit Fugro. It has the right to buy
preference shares in two Curacao-based units of Fugro: Fugro
Consultants International and Fugro Financial International.
Boskalis spokesman Martijn Schuttevaer stressed the company
was not considering a takeover of Fugro, but that the structure
involving Stichting Continuiteit Fugro was not transparent.
"This is a corporate governance matter," he said. "It's like
being part owner of a shop, and someone has the right just to
walk in and sell off the inventory at any price without your
being able to do anything about it."
Fugro spokesman Rob Luijnenburg said that was not an
accurate depiction of the situation and that the institute had
been in place with shareholder approval since 1999.
He could not immediately give details of what activities
came under the Curacao subsidiaries but said both were
controlled by Fugro.
"The point is, these are measures we have in place to
prevent a hostile takeover," he said, adding that Fugro wished
to remain independent.
Boskalis said it was up to Fugro to reveal what operations
the subsidiaries control: "They are material enough to make a
point of this," said Schuttevaer.
($1 = 0.9446 euros)
(Editing by David Clarke)