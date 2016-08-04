(Adds CEO comments, industry context)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM Aug 4 Marine engineer Fugro
announced a further 600 job cuts and the sale of one
of its business units as it battles to cut costs in response to
weak oil and gas prices.
The company, which specialises in prospecting for
hard-to-reach subsea deposits that are uneconomic at low oil
prices, saw first-half core earnings tumble by 49 percent,
though CEO Paul van Riel said he hoped conditions would improve
next year.
"The lack of investment is impacting on oil supply while
demand is still strong," he said. "That will result in
stabilisation and hopefully thereafter growth."
The company also stands to benefit from the oil industry's
own cost cutting, which is lowering the energy price at which it
becomes worthwhile to drill for hard-to-reach reserves, he said.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
tumbled 49 percent to 98.9 million euros ($110.2 million),
compared with the 105 million forecast by analysts. Revenues
were down 24.5 percent at 904.9 million euros.
The job cuts bring to 1,000 the total lay-offs announced by
Fugro this year, but van Riel said the company was doing well
compared with peers, with utilisation rates for its remaining
fleet still high.
Some European oil services companies have begun to see a
recovery since the oil price bottomed out in January, but some
analysts believe companies such as Fugro, with high fixed
capital costs, will take longer to recover.
The company announced the sale of its Asia Pacific subsea
business for around 14 million euros. In return, Fugro will take
a 25 percent stake in buyer Shelf Subsea.
A quarter of Fugro's shares are owned by larger rival
Boskalis, often seen as a potential buyer for the
troubled deep-sea specialist. But van Riel said Fugro's positive
cash flow and success in managing its debt were signs its
go-it-alone strategy was the right one.
The company promised further cuts to its cost base over the
remainder of 2016 and forecast a negative margin on earnings
before interest and tax for the year in the low single digits.
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Mark
Potter)