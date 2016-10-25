* Had planned to replace its 11,600 ATMs with Japan Post's
* Regional banks opposed FamilyMart's plan, fearing higher
fees
* Still plans to replace 3,500 ATMs at CircleK, Sunkus
stores
By Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse
TOKYO, Oct 25 Japanese retailer FamilyMart UNY
Holdings is in talks to scale down a planned ATM tie-up
with Japan Post Bank Co after facing strong opposition
from regional lenders, people with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
FamilyMart and Japan Post Holdings, the parent of
Japan Post Bank Co, agreed an operational alliance in April,
including replacing ATMs at FamilyMart convenience stores with
those of the postal bank.
FamilyMart UNY, which operates FamilyMart, CircleK and
Sunkus convenience stores, is second to Seven & i Holdings Co's
Seven-Eleven stores in size in Japan.
A FamilyMart spokesman said the company has not changed its
plan for the tie-up. Japan Post Bank press officials could not
immediately be reached for comment.
FamilyMart UNY had been planning to replace its 11,600 ATMs
with those of Japan Post Bank over three years beginning in
2018, sources said.
Japan Post Bank operates about 500 ATMs at FamilyMart
stores. The rest are run by E-net Co, a joint venture among
banks, convenience store chains and others.
But the retailer and the giant postal bank, which listed on
the Tokyo Stock Exchange late last year, have met strong
opposition from regional banks, which fear they may have to pay
higher fees once Japan Post Bank replaces E-net as ATM operator,
said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter
publicly.
To appease the regional banks, FamilyMart is scaling down
the plan to replace existing ATMs with those of Japan Post Bank
at its stores, though it has kept a plan to replace about 3,500
ATMs at its CircleK and Sunkus convenience stores from January
next year, the sources said.
Given its ubiquitous and easy-to-find locations, convenience
stores have become attractive spots for ATM operators. For
stores, the machines are an important tool to attract customer
traffic.
Seven & i owns a bank that runs ATMs at Seven-Eleven stores.
The third-largest chain, Lawson Inc, is preparing to
launch its own bank.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Additional reporting
by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by William Mallard and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)