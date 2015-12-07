Dec 7 Fuhu Holdings Inc, a maker of kid-friendly computer tablets, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a court filing on Monday.

The El Segundo, California-based startup, which Forbes magazine called America's most promising company in 2014, said it had assets and liabilities of $10 million-$50 million.

Fuhu launched last week a monthly subscription service for children aged 3-14 with content from Walt Disney Records, DreamWorks Animation and National Geographic Kids.

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case no. 15-12465.

