BRIEF-Cosi Inc emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
Dec 7 Fuhu Holdings Inc, a maker of kid-friendly computer tablets, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a court filing on Monday.
The El Segundo, California-based startup, which Forbes magazine called America's most promising company in 2014, said it had assets and liabilities of $10 million-$50 million.
Fuhu launched last week a monthly subscription service for children aged 3-14 with content from Walt Disney Records, DreamWorks Animation and National Geographic Kids.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case no. 15-12465.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
May 11 INTERNATIONAL BANK OF AZERBAIJAN FILES PETITION FOR PROTECTION UNDER CHAPTER 15 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE -- COURT FILING BANK FILES WITH U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT IN MANHATTAN IN CONNECTION WITH AZERI RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDING