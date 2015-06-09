Amazon's moves beyond retail get Wall Street thumbs up, for now
SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.
Fuhu Inc, creator of kid-friendly computer tablets, said it will launch a new tablet that includes content from Walt Disney Co, Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc, Discovery Communications Inc and others.
The tablet, called nabi Pass Tab, has a $9.99 monthly fee for a two-year subscription, while a one-year subscription costs $14.99 a month.
Subscribers can access content from National Geographic Kids and learning apps and games developed by Cupcake Digital, which features characters such as DreamWorks Animation's "Kung Fu Panda", Fuhu said in a statement on Tuesday.
The nabi Pass Tab also includes access to Wings Learning System, which has educational courses for children in areas such as math, reading and writing.
A subscription also includes the tablet, Fuhu said.
Nabi Pass Tab will be available from June 16 and an early pre-sale period will start on June 9.
Hulu said on Monday its soon-to-be-launched live TV streaming service will include content from NBCUniversal's networks.