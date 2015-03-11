(Refiles to remove extraneous text)
March 11 Fuhu Inc, which makes kid-friendly
computer tablets, said it signed deals with Walt Disney Co
and Discovery Communications Inc to add their
content to monthly subscription offers on its nabi tablets.
The deal with Disney allows Fuhu to curate on nabi Pass a
collection of videos from Disney Channel, Disney Junior and
Disney XD, and select Disney apps and ebooks.
These would include Disney's popular video content such as
"Mickey Mouse Clubhouse", "Girl Meets World", among other kids
video content and ebooks for characters such as Disney
princesses.
Discovery Communications will provide its content from the
Discovery Family Channel brand, Fuhu said.
The company launched in December its monthly subscription
service, nabi Pass, for children aged 3 to 14 with content from
Walt Disney Records, DreamWorks Animation and National
Geographic Kids.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)