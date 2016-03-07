* Fuji Heavy's new system to create stronger, more rigid
vehicles
* Gasoline, hybrid, electric cars to be made on single
platform
* Company plans to roll out new Impreza on new system this
year
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, March 7 Fuji Heavy Industries on Monday
said it would develop Subaru auto models on a new, single
platform to create stronger vehicles and streamline its
production.
The Japanese automaker said it would develop gasoline,
hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles using a common
chassis under the new global platform, beginning with the next
Impreza model to be released later this year.
"Our plan is to role out this core technology through 2025
as part of our strategy to create safer cars with improved
driveability in all of our power trains, and will integrate our
automated driving technology into this platform," Fuji Heavy
executive Tetsuo Onuki told reporters.
The company said it would create a common chassis for all of
its models, from its Legacy sedan to its Forester SUV crossover,
which will improve steering and suspension.
Fuji Heavy's new platform comes after Toyota Motor Corp
late last year began producing its new Prius model on
its recently developed production platform which standardises
vehicle engineering across its models.
Volkswagen has already rolled out its Modular
Transverse Matrix (MQB) in more than a fifth of its vehicles.
Fuji Heavy is enjoying strong demand for its Subaru models
in the United States, which has prompted the company to ramp up
capacity at its U.S. plant to alleviate some of the pressure on
its production lines at home.
The United States accounts for 60 percent of Fuji Heavy's
global sales.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Miral Fahmy)