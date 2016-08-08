China Jan-April property investment rises 9.3 pct y/y
BEIJING, May 15 Real estate investment in China rose 9.3 percent in the first four months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed.
TOKYO Aug 8 Japanese automaker Fuji Heavy Industries said on Monday it will buy back up to 58 billion yen ($567.02 million) in its ordinary shares, mainly from Suzuki Motor Corp.
Suzuki said it will sell 13.7 million in ordinary shares back to Fuji Heavy, which produces Subaru-branded vehicles, at a price of 3,852 yen per share in a transaction on Tuesday.
This would result in an extraordinary profit for Suzuki of around 46.8 billion yen to be booked during the second quarter, the mini vehicle maker said in a statement.
Fuji Heavy said it would buy back a total of up to 15 million ordinary shares through Sept. 30. ($1 = 102.2900 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.