TOKYO, July 3 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd
, the maker of Subaru vehicles, said it is recalling 539
vehicles in Japan over potentially explosive passenger seat air
bags supplied by Takata Corp.
Fuji Heavy is recalling the Legacy made from April 2003 to
February 2004. It will replace the air bag inflator with a new
one, company spokesman Fusao Watanabe said.
Watanabe said he could not say how many vehicles would be
recalled in the United States or globally for the same issue.
The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Fuji Heavy will
recall about 8,500 Legacy, Outback and Baja vehicles over
defective Takata air bags.
Five other automakers, including Honda Motor Co and
Toyota Motor Corp, have recalled some 10.5 million
vehicles over the past five years in a series of recalls
involving both passenger-side and driver-side air bags made by
Takata.
Last month, Honda, Toyota, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and
Mazda Motor Corp recalled a total of 5.2 million
vehicles over potentially flawed Takata air bag inflators made
between 2000 and 2002 that are at risk of exploding and shooting
shrapnel at drivers and passengers.
Separately, seven automakers said they were recalling
vehicles in high-humidity regions of the United States at the
request of U.S. safety regulators to see if faulty air bag
inflators had been installed in their vehicles.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Edwina Gibbs)