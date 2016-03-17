TOKYO, March 17 Fuji Heavy Industries
said on Thursday it is recalling more than 80,000 Subaru
vehicles in Japan over issues with parking brakes and engine
ducts.
Roughly 64,000 vehicles produced in 2014-2015, including the
Levorg sports wagon, WRX sports sedan and Legacy sedan, have
issues with parking brakes, the company said.
Separately, around 17,000 vehicles produced in 2015,
including the Forester crossover model and the Levorg, WRX and
Legacy, are being recalled over faulty engine ducts.
Fuji Heavy said it expected models exported overseas would
also be included in the recall, without giving further details.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)