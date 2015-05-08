(Corrects forecast global capacity in paragraph 6 to 1.026 million vehicles, not 10.26 million)

By Chang-Ran Kim

TOKYO May 8 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, the maker of Subaru cars, forecast a big jump in annual profits citing a stronger dollar and higher sales in the U.S. market, its biggest, saying it would add capacity there earlier than planned to meet red-hot demand.

An acute supply shortage has been the biggest challenge for the Tokyo-based automaker as demand for cars such as the Legacy, Outback and Forester has shown no sign of letting up in the United States.

Chief Executive Yasuyuki Yoshinaga said Subaru's stretched capacity would mean global vehicle sales would rise just 1.9 percent to 928,000 vehicles in the year to next March. While U.S. growth will be a healthier 5.3 percent, the company is facing a lost opportunity as U.S. dealers clamour for far more cars.

"If only we had more cars, we could be selling more," Yoshinaga told a news conference, noting that inventory levels in the United States remained too low.

Fuji Heavy's global capacity stood at 829,000 vehicles at the end of 2014.

The automaker now plans to add 66,000 vehicles of annual output capacity at its U.S. plant by the end of 2016, four years ahead of schedule, taking global capacity to 1.026 million vehicles by then. The projected increase includes the addition of the Impreza model at the Indiana plant, as well as capacity that will be returned after its contract to build Toyota Motor Corp's Camry there ends in late 2016.

Despite the forecast for a relatively modest sales rise, Fuji Heavy estimated a 19 percent jump in group operating profit to 503 billion yen ($4.20 billion) in the year through next March, for a margin of 16.6 percent, by far the highest in the industry, excluding makers of luxury cars.

Fuji Heavy is assuming a more favourable dollar rate of 118 yen, compared with 108 the previous year, and expects currency gains to contribute 82.7 billion yen to operating profit in the current fiscal year.

In the year ended on March 31, operating profit surged 30 percent to 423 billion yen, roughly in line with an average estimate of 421.9 billion yen in a poll of 23 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

Shares in Fuji Heavy climbed more than 5 percent at one point after the earnings announcement before closing up 3.4 percent at 4,144 yen. ($1 = 119.8700 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Edmund Klamann)