TOKYO Feb 4 Japan's Fuji Heavy Industries
reported on Thursday a bigger-than-expected rise in
third-quarter operating profit on strong sales of its Subaru
cars and a favourable currency impact, keeping it on track to
post a record full-year profit.
Operating profit at Japan's sixth-largest automaker rose 21
percent from the same quarter a year ago to 150.6 billion yen
($1.28 billion), exceeding the average 142.3 billion forecast
drawn from eight analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Strong demand for Subaru models, including its Forester SUV
and Outback crossover in the United States, has prompted the
company to ramp up production capacity at its U.S. plant as
production at home remains at full capacity.
The company stuck to its forecast for full-year profits to
rise to 414 billion yen that it updated in December, based on a
currency rate of 120 yen to the U.S. dollar, from a previous
forecast of 118 yen.
($1 = 118.0400 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)