TOKYO Aug 10 Fuji Heavy Industries said on Wednesday it has sold its entire shareholding in Suzuki Motor Corp worth around 19.5 billion yen ($192.14 million), ending a cross-shareholding arrangement between the Japanese automakers.

The manufacturer of Subaru branded vehicles said in a statement it sold 5.78 million common shares in Suzuki on Tuesday, when shares closed at 3,374 yen.

Fuji Heavy did not say to whom the shares were sold. The automaker had acquired the shares in late 1999.

At the start of the week, Suzuki said it was planning to sell back on Tuesday its ordinary shares in Fuji Heavy in a deal worth around 52.7 billion yen. ($1 = 101.4900 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)