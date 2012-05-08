TOKYO May 8 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd
will boost production capacity in the United States and Japan
over the next few years and consider a further expansion in the
United States beyond 2014, the company's president said on
Tuesday.
President and Chief Operating Officer Yasuyuki Yoshinaga
said the maker of Subaru cars will boost capacity at its U.S.
plant in Indiana to 200,000 vehicles a year by summer 2014 from
170,000.
He also said the car maker would boost capacity at its
factory in Japan to 165,000 vehicles a year from 150,000
vehicles.