April 21 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd has
shelved plans to manufacture passenger vehicles at a joint
venture plant in China next year, as it is yet to receive
government approval, Japanese business daily The Nikkei
reported.
The Chinese government, which is looking to eliminate excess
capacity, has been stringent in screening foreign automakers
setting up production units in the country, the business daily
said.
The Japanese carmaker was to build a factory with Chery
Automobile Co in Dalian, Liaoning
province. Production was to begin in 2013, with an annual output
of 50,000 vehicles, the paper reported.
The company, which manufactures the Subaru brand, will
continue to negotiate with the Chinese government for approval,
the Nikkei said, citing company sources.
Fuji Heavy, which currently exports assembled autos from
Japan to China, will increase production capacity in Japan and
the United States by 50,000 units to offset the setback, the
business daily reported.