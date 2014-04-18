BRIEF-Benfica extends contract with Pizzi, updates termination clause
* Said on Monday it extended the contract with player Luis Miguel Afonso Fernandes (Pizzi) for three more seasons, ending on 30 June 2022
April 18 Fujian Dongbai Group Co Ltd
* Says q1 net profit up 350.1 percent y/y at 163.3 million yuan ($26.26 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/taj68v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2190 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 24 Haoxiangni Jujube Co., Ltd. : * Says it names Luo Mingxia as CFO Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/aICzXS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)