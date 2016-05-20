May 20 Fujian Dongbai Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 25 for 2015

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2LBjxG

