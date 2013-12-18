Dec 18 Fujian Newland Computer Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 30 percent stake of Taiwan Newland Inc from Sliedrecht Investments Holding for 552,000 euros ($761,760)

* Says plans to increase capital in Taiwan Newland Inc by 368,000 euros

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kam55v

