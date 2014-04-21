April 21 Fujian Septwolves Industry Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit down 39.85 percent y/y at 111.8 million yuan ($17.98 million)

* Says sees H1 net profit down 30-50 percent y/y due to fewer orders from clients

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/naq68v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2190 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)