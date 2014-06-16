MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi boosted by civil servant perk restoration, Egypt corrects
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
June 16 Fujian Septwolves Industry Co Ltd
* Says it and major shareholder plan to set up a financial firm with registered capital of 300 million yuan ($48.32 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kyj22w
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
April 23 Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries Co :