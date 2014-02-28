BRIEF-General Electric says awarded contract with Toshiba Plant System & Services Corp
* Awarded contract with Toshiba Plant System & Services Corp to supply equipment for CEL II 135 MW coal fired power plant
Feb 28 Fujian Start Group Co Ltd
* Says plans shares private placement to raise up to 600 million yuan ($97.90 million)
* Says proceeds to be used for acquiring mining assets, repay debt, replenish working capital
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nuh37v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1284 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BOSTON, April 27 Assets managed by the largest hedge funds slipped in 2016 in their first calendar-year decline since the financial crisis, according to a survey released on Thursday by data and news provider Hedge Fund Intelligence.